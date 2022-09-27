Eight Countries to Battle for Three Slots in Abuja

U19 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

*ICC Chiefs to arrive Nigeria today on working visit

Countries taking part in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s World Cup African Division 2 Qualifier will start arriving Abuja from today ahead of the Friday, September 30th kick off date. The competition is slated to hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Apart from Sierra Leone arriving today, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Ghana, Mozambique and Botswana have all confirmed their arrival for Wednesday. They will be joined by Nigeria to fight for the three spots available for Division 1 World Cup Qualifier from September 30 to October 8th, 2022.

Earlier on Saturday, some top officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) arrived Nigeria on a working visit. The officials include; William Glenwright, General Manager, Development and Patricia Kambarami, Development Manager, Africa.

The two ICC officials who are in Lagos will also be visiting, Edo State and Abuja in a trip that is tied to the upswing in cricket activities and cricket development index in the country

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, confirmed that while the two activities are happening at two separate ends of the country, they are linked somehow.

“Nigeria’s recent developmental effort has aroused global interest and the consistent churning of positive data to back active engagement in the sport means that we will continue to get visits like this.

“Like never before, we have had dedicated promoters of the game, starting from the board of the Nigeria Cricket Federation and the audacious 250, 000 yearly enrolment target for new cricketers across the country too has seen our grassroots developmental team perform at unprecedented rate,” stressed Akpata.

Nigeria has won three consecutive international awards in the last four years including the Global 2022 The Best ICC Social Impact Programme honour which was awarded for the works done with cricket as a tool for social change at the Internally Displaced People’s camp in Edo State.

Glenwright and Karambami will be touching base with a number of cricket initiatives across the country while they are around.