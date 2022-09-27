APC PCC: We Didn’t Jettison Names Submitted by Governors

•Says Nnamani’s inclusion not a mistake

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has assured the governors elected on the platform of the party that it has not jettisoned the names submitted by them.

The clarification became necessary following reports that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of the APC governors was ready to sabotage the party and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for disregarding their nominations to the presidential campaign council.

In a statement yesterday by the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the council said the list of members of the campaign council released at the weekend was a partial one.

“The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress hereby clarifies that the list of members of the campaign council released at the weekend, is a partial list. It contains only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and key stakeholders.

“The council also assures our esteemed governors that the secretariat of the council, has not jettisoned the names submitted by them,” it said, stressing that some of the nominees of the governors had emerged part of the leadership already, while others would soon emerge members of the various directorates.

The statement quoted the Secretary of PCC, Hon. James Faleke, to have said, “no name is left out of the lists.”

The council also stated categorically that the inclusion of the name of former Governor of Enugu State, and senator representing Enugu South in the Senate, Chimaroke Nnamani, was not a mistake.

It added: “The PCC will also want to clarify that the appearance of the name of HE Chimaroke Nnamani, a distinguished senator from Enugu State, was not a mistake.

“He is on the list in his own right as a supporter of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Distinguished Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who is still away in the United States, is a very close friend of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The council stressed that he might not be on the field with them as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, but his presence was indicative that he might have chosen to give ‘moral support’ to his old-time friend and brother.

“In any case, the PCC cannot dictate the extent of Senator Nnamani’s support for his friend and brother. That is part of his fundamental human right, which supersedes any provision in a party constitution.

“His position and allegiance to his party is self-defining and does not need any qualification by us. Any explanation as to his status should be coming from the other party and not from us, who are very proud to be associated with him,” he said.