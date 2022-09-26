Police Nab Three Robbery Suspects, Launch Manhunt for Seven Others in Abuja

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said its operatives arrested three suspected armed robbers, members of a 10-man robbery gang, who invaded residences along the Old Gwarinpa Road and robbed victims of their valuables including a Mercedes benz car, gadgets and other valuables.

A statement issued by the command yesterday said following a distress call of criminal invasion and armed robbery, received in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, 2022, police operatives swung into action and arrested three members of the criminal gang, who perpetrated the crime.

The operatives also recovered a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 Ash Colour with Reg. No. GWA 740 FM, laptop computers, mobile phones, and other valuables stolen from the victims.

It said preliminary investigations showed that members of the gang invaded residences along the Old Gwarinpa Road and robbed victims of their valuables including a Mercedes benz car, gadgets and other valuables.

“On receipt of the distress call at about 4am same date, police operatives from both Gwarinpa and Life Camp Divisions were drafted to the area. The hoodlums, however, fled the scene on the arrival of the police teams.

“The police teams with the coordination of the command control room trailed the fleeing suspects. The surveillance team from Maitama Division were equally mobilised and the vehicle was intercepted at Amingo Wuse 2 area of the FCT”, it said.

The statement said three suspects namely: Shetima Abubakar, 22; Yakubu Iliya, 22 and Haruna Amadu 54, were arrested while the stolen Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and other valuables were recovered.

It said the suspects were undergoing interrogation while the command intensified efforts to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large.

The command affirmed that all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, while commending residents for the prompt information on the robbery assured that reported crimes would be promptly dealt with.