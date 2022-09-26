Osun Voters Rejected You, Propaganda Won’t Return You to Office, PDP Tells APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The immediate-past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Diran Odeyemi, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State against creating crises through their involvement in spreading fake reports regarding its petition before the election petition tribunal.

Odeyemi in a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday said going by the result of the last July 16 governorship poll, the people of the state have rejected the ruling party, and declared that no matter how well packaged and intense the propaganda by the APC, the wish of the people will still prevail.

He also said the leaders of APC have already known that the petition against the victory recorded by Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP was of no significance and constituted no threat.

Odeyemi, however, disclosed that the APC embarked on media trial to keep its disintegrating structure together at least till after the 2023 elections, warning that all those involved in pushing fake information risk prosecution should their action lead to breakdown in law and order in any part of the state.

The PDP chieftain also assured electorate in the state that their choice of Adeleke as the next governor was not threatened, as being insinuated by the sponsored social media agents of the APC, and urged the people to keep praying for the success of the incoming government of Adeleke and PDP.

He said: “APC and its paid agents have been going around spreading fake information on the social media. They fabricated over voting and put words in the mouth of the tribunal that has not even commenced, which will still not save them. The people of Osun State have rejected APC and its antics, and massively voted for Senator Ademola Adeleke as their governor.

“No matter how far or fast lies travel, truth will eventually catch up with it. No matter how well fabricated or intense the propaganda being spread regarding the election petition tribunal by the APC agents on the social media, truth will surely prevail and the decision of the Osun electorate that Adeleke should lead the state will become reality. Osun people have rejected APC and no amount of propaganda will return them to office. It is over for them.”