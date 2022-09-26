Charity Targets N75m Relief for Orphans, Special Needs Others

Nume Ekeghe

Worship4Change, a faith-centered non-profit organisation is slated to hold its fifth edition charity fundraising concert targeting N75 million for charities across Nigeria.

The concert which is slated to hold on October 3, 2022, is tagged, “Green Worship 5.0” with an array of local and international artists including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss and Victoria Orenze.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, the Convener and Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, noted that the beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert include A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna; Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation; The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, and The Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

The concert is planned to promote awareness and support for impoverished children, orphans, and children with special needs and will hold a continuous fundraising throughout the month of October.

He said: “We plan to surpass what we raised last year by raising N75 million. This amount will go a long way in meeting the needs of the five selected beneficiaries for the Green Worship 5. One key additional feature to this year’s event is that we are not just focusing on the event day for donations, we are earmarking the entire month to receive, solicit for and receive donations.”

Also, the founders of two of the beneficiaries in attendance at the parley praised the efforts of Worship for Change.

The founder of Puresouls Learning Foundation, Mrs. Dotun Akande, whose foundation supports children living with autism, appreciated the efforts of Worship4Change and called for media support through enlightenment and highlighting the challenges faced by children with special needs.

On her part, the Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation, Tobiloba Ajayi, shared how her foundation has engaged with over 500 families with children that have CP.