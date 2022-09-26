CAN Urges More Christians to Vote in 2023 Elections

*Osinbajo: Nigeria will be more peaceful than in past

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Archbishop Daniel Okoh has urged Christians to take up their voters’ cards and go to the polls in next year’s general elections rather than resort to arms over the political course of the nation.



Also, in his Independence Day remarks, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo expressed hope that the future of Nigeria would be far better and more peaceful than in the past.



Okoh, made the appeal yesterday in his message titled, “The Righteous Shall Rule the Land,” at the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.



Quoting several Biblical verses, he urged those who already have their valid voter’s card to ensure that they don’t misplace it or expose it to where it could be stolen or destroyed, while describing 2023 as the year that will test the sovereignty as a nation.

“Those who have registered and have not received their PVCs should endeavour to get them and keep. If you have registered but found it difficult to get your PVC, report to your church leaders or better still to the office of Christian Association of Nigeria nearest to you in your state,” Okoh said.



He said Christians must also resist any threat in whichever form to stop them from going out to vote, saying they should have learnt lessons that politicians who induce voters especially on the polling day are not interested in the welfare of the people.



“We should look out for politicians who are genuine and who are sincere to provide the basics that will be the catalyst for economic growth and development. I do not believe that all Nigerian politicians are the same – there are still those that God had prepared for this time. Open your eyes and listen, you will find them.

“Our hardworking Nigerian youth should not reduce themselves to body shields to those politicians that have no interest in their future neither should they allow themselves to be used as pawns on the chessboard of reckless political game.



“Let the youth realise that their life is too precious to be wasted or sacrificed for any individual or group. The Youth should not allow certain unscrupulous persons to use them to destroy their own future” he said.

The Anglican cleric lamented that in spite of 23 years of uninterrupted democracy, Nigerians were grappling with so many issues of collective concern, insecurity, kidnapping, unnecessary killing and decapitation of innocent citizens, diminishing value of human life and social injustice that has put many in distress and has made many citizens angry.



While saying that hope was not lost in the midst of all the challenges, he appealed to Christians not to engage in acts capable of destroying the fortunes and the prospects of the nation, saying they must be guided by the scriptures in all situations and continue to speak up and stand up against injustice and work for peace in a constructive way so that they shall enjoy the pasture of the land.



Although he quoted Ephesians 6:10 & 11, he said the vices in the passages were the devil’s schemes to provoke Nigerians to anger that will push many to ignite the fire of social crisis in order to destroy the nation.



He rallied Church leaders, politicians, security agents, diplomats, community leaders, women leaders and youth leaders resolve that this was the battle that must be won “against the powers of darkness,” by engaging all sectors of the nation putting on all Christian virtues including truthfulness, honesty, care for others, speaking the word of peace, trust in God, dependence on God’s word for guidance.

Okoh warned the fateful against rumour mongering and hate speech, saying the time had come for Christians to show spiritual maturity, integrity and dignity in engagement.



He also urged the speedy resolution of the grey areas with ASUU and the timely reopening of the universities to enable students be engaged with their studies.

He tasked Nigerians to give INEC all the support to enable it succeed in its assignment and continue to pray for the safety and security of all the officials of the INEC, polling agents and security agents that will be involved in the elections.



In his remarks, Osinbajo also prayed for Nigerians, saying, “the future of Nigeria will be far more glorier, more peaceful than in the past. And so it shall be for you too. Every year, you will be happier, more glorious, more prosperous and peaceful. As your days so shall your strength be.



“We stand at the gate of a new nation and we see its light shining bright, a nation of God’s promises, of opportunities, equity and justice, a secure and prosperous nation, a nation of laws and righteousness” Osinbajo said.

He expressed optimism that although today may seems bleak, and dark, God who owns the heavens and the earth will fulfill His promises concerning the nation.