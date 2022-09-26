  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

ASUU Strike: FG Withdraws Order to Reopen Varsities

Nigeria | 4 mins ago 






 


 


 


 


Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



 


 


 


The Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission, Monday afternoon, withdrew its circular which ordered vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and governing councils to re-open federal universities.

The NUC, in a circular had directed all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities to re-open universities. The development had however, been greeted with criticism.

But in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, which was also signed by the Director, Finance and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, the commission withdrew the order.

Though it did not explain why, the letter tagged, “withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022” partly read, “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022 on the above.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.



		

		
		
          


          


        

        


      
    


        




  


  

    



  


  


  


    
Related Articles


  


  



    
  





        




      


      
    


    


  


    
    




      


        
            
			
Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.



		

        
      


      


        
      


      


        
      


      


        
            
Helpful Links
Contact Us
You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.