PDP Crisis, a Family Affair, Says Atiku

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for the party, expressing confidence that the PDP will take over power at the centre in 2023.



The presidential hopeful described the internal crisis rocking the PDP as a family issue that would be resolved soon.

Atiku spoke as a special guest of honour at the 35th-anniversary celebration of the creation of Akwa Ibom State held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.



“Yes, we must acknowledge that we are having an internal family issue, but be rest assured that we are not involved or engaged in the war of attrition.

“It is a political disagreement and very soon, all of that will be resolved and the PDP will continue to remain strong, and grow until we win the election, by the grace of God, come February 2023.”



The PDP presidential candidate, who was represented by the Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, described Governor Udom Emmanuel as a result-oriented leader, noting that the state has fared well under the leadership of the PDP.

“We have seen progress, we have seen development in virtually all the areas of life under your leadership in Akwa Ibom state, only God Almighty can reward you, he said.



Addressing the crowd, Governor Udom Emmanuel charged Akwa Ibom people to stick to the path which saw the state to her current position as one of the frontline states in Nigeria.

Governor Udom Emmanuel paid glowing tribute to former Military Administrator, Gen Ibrahim Babangida for creating Akwa Ibom, and past leaders for laying solid foundation for the growth the state is currently experiencing.



He maintained that the future of Nigeria lies with the PDP and charged indigene of the state to stand on that path of progress.

The governor assured that the next PDP administration would reward the state for her huge resource contributions to the national purse.



“Let me thank past leaders of the state for building a state as strong as this. Let me assure you that we have touched all aspects of governance in the past seven years and in the last 35 years

“We thank God for 35 years as a people and to show that God is with us, God has sent us showers of blessing, God has opened the heavens on a land blessed by God.



“As a people, we have remained forward ever, backward never. Akwa Ibom this time around shall not be forgotten, Akwa Ibom shall not be left behind, Akwa Ibom will be in the forefront of everything in Nigeria.



“We shall be in the forefront of development, as we are contributing immensely to the resources of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom will also be at the forefront.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include; Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri, former governor of Kwara State and President of the 8th Senate, Mr. Bukola Saraki, former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazi Abubakar Yari, former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswan, former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, among others.