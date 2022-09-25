Coca-Cola Foundation, FABE Join Forces for Tidy Nigeria

FABE International Foundation has taken project #TidyNigeria a Community/Household Recycling Drive one-step further.

“With funding from the Coca-Cola Foundation, FABE International Foundation will be establishing five (5) #TidyNigeriaRecyclingHubs across Lagos State, Nigeria. This validates our Foundation’s goal to Create a Zero Waste Nigeria one community at a time,” the CCF said in a statement.

It was gathered that the Foundations were cooperating on this because, plastic pollution has emerged as a major issue in Lagos, which experts trace to its being a coastal city.

On the initiative, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, Saadia Madsbjerg, noted that The Foundation supports grassroots initiatives that build resilience of communities to properly manage their waste streams.

According to her, “This grant will support local communities in Lagos to better manage waste as we collectively journey towards a zero waste society, globally, one community at a time.”

Similarly, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said, The Coca-Cola Foundation supports programmes around the world that are centred on water, waste disposals and community well-being.

Hence, this project, which involves the whole community of VGC, is to create awareness for people at home to start separating their wastes and thereby recycles them.