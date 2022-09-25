Buhari Greets Smart-Cole at 81

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with ace photographer, musician and publisher, Sunmi Smart-Cole, as he marks his 81st birthday on September 25.

The president, in a release issued Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, celebrated the octogenarian for legendary impact on media, music and the country’s development.

Buhari affirmed that the diligence, excellence and experience of Smart-Cole on cameras, musical instruments and managing people and events over many years continue to inspire and guide a new generation, learning his wise counsels on turning skills into trade, and spreading influence.

The president noted the vision of the international professional photographer, who learnt his trade in United States, but sought growth and impact in Nigeria and Africa, sustaining a legacy of capturing history, storing and sharing memories, both of the highly placed and less privileged.

Buhari extolled the warmth, candidness and foresight of the renowned photo-journalist, who worked with The Guardian newspaper as Photo Editor, before spreading his tentacles into private business and consulting, interfacing with leaders, home and abroad.

The president prayed for the wellbeing of Smart-Cole and his family.