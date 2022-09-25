  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

BBNaija S7: The Last Housemates Standing 

Life & Style | 54 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha

As the finale of Big Brother Naija Level Up season draws closer, fans have taken to social media to campaign for the housemates they want to see in the finale. 

By winning the Head of House challenge last Monday, Chichi automatically secured a place for the finale as well as that of Daniella and Phyna with her supreme veto power.

The fate of Adekunle, Hermes, Bryann, Groovy, Sheggz and Bella will be decided on today’s live eviction show.

Arguably, this season has been unpredictable. Unlike last year when fans’ prediction of the ultimate winner was easy, the housemates this season are difficult to decipher. Even with strong contenders like Phyna, Adekunle, Hermes, Bella and Sheggz, and Bryann, one cannot easily rule out Groovy and Daniella as they too have their supporters clamouring for their win.

Fans’ support for the housemates this season is varied. From romantic relationships to talents and attitudes, they pitched their tents with the housemate who entertained them most. 

Likely housemates to survive the chopping block tonight include Bryann, Groovy (due to his relationship with Phyna) and Hermes. Notwithstanding, any one of the nominated housemates may end up in the finale and battle the ultimate prize of N100 million for the season.

