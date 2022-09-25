2023: ‘Ayu Must Go’ Protest Hits Katsina  

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A Coalition of the Northern Nigeria Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Movement on Sunday, protested at the Katsina City Gate, demanding the immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The irate youths, who bore placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Ayu Must Resign’, ‘PDP is Not a Private Company’, ‘Fulfil Your Promise’, ‘Northern Youths: We are for justice and fairness’, insisted that Ayu must be removed from office before the 2023 polls.

The Leader of the Coalition, Shehu Isa-Dan’Inna, who addressed journalists during the protest, said the PDP national chairman should resign and stop parading himself as the party’s chairman to avert the current crisis rocking the party.

He said Ayu should fulfil the promise he made that he would resign immediately after the party’s primary if a northerner emerged as the party’s presidential standard-bearer.

He said: “We are calling on the national chairman to fulfil his promise. Ayu said that immediately after the convention when a northern Nigerian emerged as the PDP flag bearer he was going to step down.

“But for almost six months now, Ayu did not vacate the secretariat, that is why we are calling on Mr. Ayu, as a gentleman and responsible person to step down and stop calling himself the PDP national chairman.

“PDP is not a Northern Peoples Democratic Party nor Southern Peoples Democratic Party, we have to be just and united, to enable us to win at various levels in the coming 2023 general election.”

According to him, for the PDP to win a presidential seat in the coming 2023 elections, the party’s national chairman must resign from his position as he had promised to.

He called on the PDP Board of Trustees, National Working Committee and the PDP caucus to do the needful and be just and fair in order to get the party to victory in 2023.