We’re Happy with Your Achievements, Nwodo-led Women Group Tells Ugwuanyi

In a most colourful and organized outing, quality women from the 17 local government areas of Enugu State under the umbrella of ‘Uzodinma PDP Women Movement’ yesterday wholeheartedly declared their unalloyed support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The women support group, led by the State Chairperson, Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Nwodo, also declared its support for the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and all other candidates of the PDP for the 2023 general election.

Speaking when the jubilant women paid a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Dr. Mrs. Nwodo, who is the wife of the former Governor of Old Enugu State and ex-National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, told the governor that “we are beneficiaries of this administration’s achievements in education, healthcare and infrastructure and will work to see (that) these achievements are sustained and advanced.”

Dr. Mrs. Nwodo, who described Ugwuanyi as “our amiable, peaceful and visionary leader”, added that the governor has shown by his words and actions that “Enugu State is at the centre of inclusivity, diversity and good governance in Nigeria”.

She commended the governor for empowering and elevating women of Enugu State to well-deserved and respected positions, stating that “at the forefront of this is our venerable Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Cecilia Ezeilo, along with the former Chief Judge of Enugu State and the Deputy Majority Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly, who have done the state proud and are testaments to the leadership of our Governor”.

In the area of infrastructure, Dr. Mrs. Nwodo said the women are proud of Ugwuanyi’s administration that “over 700km of roads across the state, mostly in the rural areas, were constructed and rehabilitated”.

She added that the present administration in Enugu State constructed the first flyover bridge by the state government located at T-junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu, “rehabilitated and remodelled the ancient, historic and undulating 11km Milliken Hill-Ngwo-9th Mile Road and constructed the 12km Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway up to University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) gate. Just to mention a few!”.

Applauding Ugwuanyi for constructing ultra-modern 5,000-seat capacity Township Stadium, Nsukka, 7 units of Type 3 Primary Health Care Centres in 7 LGAs of the state which have drastically reduced maternal and child mortality in the state, among other remarkable projects, the Chairperson of Uzodinma PDP Women Movement, lauded the governor in a special way for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State and the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA, which he attracted.

She went further to applaud the governor for approving “the establishment of two World Bank projects, namely IFAD and APPEALS programme (s) for woman and youth agricultural empowerment”, pointing out that he pays the state’s counterpart fund regularly.

Reiterating that maximum support for the PDP, Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid, that of Barr. Mbah, Barr. Ossai and other candidates of the party, Dr. Nwodo stressed: “We are confident that with the known track record of the governorship flag-bearer, continuity, progress and prosperity as already set by you (Ugwuanyi) is assured and guaranteed.

“To this end, we have put in place structures and mobilization strategies across the 17 local government areas to deliver our great party, the PDP to victory.

“We will be focusing our work at the grassroots level by sensitizing and mobilizing voters using the CBOs, local market days, churches, households and booth canvassers. We will also enhance visibility of our party through social media, SMS, jingles, billboards, fliers and free medical outreaches.

“We hereby reiterate our resolve to offer ourselves to work alongside the PDP statutory structure in the state to ensure our party total victory at the polls”.

In their supporting speeches, the wife of the Chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA, Mrs. Ogechukwu Nwodo; the zonal presidents of Uzodinma PDP Women Movement in Enugu North, Enugu East and Enugu West senatorial districts, Lady Julie Enwe, Barr. Mrs. May Offiah and Mrs. Ego Ajah respectively; the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women Wing, Enugu State Chapter, Prof. Mrs. Dorothy Akubuilo; the President, Catholic Women Organization (CWO), Igbo-Etiti LGA, Dr. Mrs. Nkiru Okoloagu; and the President, Friends of Uzodinma PDP Women Movement from other states, Lady Uduak Eboh, all commended Ugwuanyi’s achievements and exemplary leadership qualities and reassured him of the group’s unflinching support for the PDP and its candidates in the forthcoming elections, stressing that it is PDP all the way.