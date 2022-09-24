PDP Releases List of 520 Member Presidential Campaign Council

Ahamefula Ogbu

The lead opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday released a comprehensive list of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with 520 members including those on Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s camp that had said they were not going to be part of the effort.

The PCC is led by Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that belongs to the Wike camp is the Vice Chairman of the Campaign Organisation in the south and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed is the Vice Chairman North and the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu is the Vice Chairman North Central.

Others are the Standard bearer of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Deputy, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as well as the Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal is the Director General of the campaign while former governor of Cross River State, Lyel Imoke is the Deputy Director General Operations and Professor Adewale Oladipo is the Deputy Director General Administration and Chairman of DAAR Communication, Raymond Dokpesi is the Deputy Director General Technical and Systems. Former National Chairman of the party, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo is the Deputy Director General Research and Strategy.

The document which was signed by Umar Mohammed Bature, the National Organising Secretary listed every other person on the list as members including the feuding Wike who had nearly brought the party to its knees over his demand for the sack of Ayu who he has alleged to be partisan, corrupt and working against him during the convention of the party.

Although Wike said they would not participate in the campaign organization of the party and the Atiku camp saying they had moved on, the names of the Wike group members were not dropped from the list for the campaign starting next week.