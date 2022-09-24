Olam Agri Bags Exceptional Human Resource Award

Omolabake Fasogbon

Foremost agricultural firm, Olam Agri Nigeria has emerged 2022 ‘Employer of Choice’ at the HR People Magazine Awards.

Olam was nominated in the award category alongside other top organisations including International Breweries Limited, Jumia Nigeria, LaFarge Nigeria PLC and Nestle Nigeria plc, among others.

The HR People Awards was initiated to recognise and celebrate organisations that have implemented innovative people-centred HR initiatives that engender employees’ productivity, career and organizational growth and fulfilment in the process. The award also emphasized how businesses are contributing to growth in their operating environments.

Commenting, Senior Vice President, Regional Head of Human Resources at Olam Agri, Jaideep Biswas stated that prioritising human capital growth remained a major corporate DNA of Olam across its operating markets.

He said, “This overall focus has helped us succeed in engaging, developing, and retaining a pool of talent. The HR People Magazine’s Employer of Choice Award underlines the fine human development structure we keep putting in place as part of our operating model. We won’t rest on our oars. This recognition is a motivation to do more and be even better.”

In his remark, General Manager, Human Resources of Olam Agri Nigeria, Lucky Nwadei pledged that the organisation would continue to promote innovative personal and professional career development opportunities.

“We have an impressive employee engagement survey. We also ensure our employees participate in the decision-making processes while putting in place a work arrangement as well as an environment that engenders work-life balance, career growth and ultimate fulfilment.”

Responding, Executive Director, HR People Magazine Awards, Dapo Saheed emphasized the purpose of the award as a way to encourage organisations to adopt and sustain best HR practices.

Group Pledges Enhanced Support for Less Privileged

The Rotary Club of Ikeja, GRA, Lagos, District 9110 has pledged to continue to support government’s efforts towards ameliorating economic hardship on Nigerians.

This was restated at a fund-raising event put together by the club in Lagos, recently.

Speaking at the event, the newly installed President for the 2022-2023, Ayodeji Odeleye urged support from well-meaning Nigerians to support the cause for a better Nigeria by reaching out to the needy.

He explained that the club is contributing its quota by way of donation to the Rotary Foundation to reach as many needy as possible across the globe.

At the community level, he identified the administration’s core area of intervention as environment, education, public image and peace conflict resolution, amongst others, in line with global rotary focus.

He said, “Our service project will dwell more on child and maternal care, welfare of the girl -child, support for basic education and literacy as well as sponsoring initiatives that will promote peace in the society as a way of tackling insecurity.”

As a form of empowerment too, Odeleye said that the club will prioritise building the capacity of members along their career path, while ensuring that loans are made available at a single digit rate for community members to support their business.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Executive Director of Afribank, Olayinka Sadiku stressed the need for individuals to imbibe the ideals of rotary to achieve a Nigeria of everyone’s dream.

According to him, If 20 percent of Nigerians can follow the ideal of rotary, the issue of theft, fund mismanagement and all manner of crimes will be minimal and Nigeria will be a choice destination of all.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of award of service to members of the community who have made their mark in the area of leadership and mentorship.

The awardees included Chief Executive Officer of the Seattle Residences and Spa, Mrs OmoWunmi Jubril and CEO of YD Company, Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi.