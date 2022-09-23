Car Assembly Plant: Israeli Firm to Train 50 Artisans in A’ Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

To boost the Vehicle Assembly Plant in Akwa Ibom State, an Israeli company specialising in the manufacturing of various types of vehicles in the Middle East, Mimshak, has planned to train 50 indigenes of the state in car production process.

The Chief Operating Officer and Car Plant Technologist of the Car Assembly Company, Mr. Rolen Golan, said out of 150 automobile technicians screened, 50 have been selected so far while 20 persons will soon depart for further training and technological transfer from Israel.

Golan said the different units which the artisans would be trained, included tyre alignment and wheel balancing, electricals, car air-condition repairs, car diagnosis using computer, mechanical section as well as interior/upholstery unit.

Conducting journalists around the assembly, the Car Plant Technologist disclosed that the first batch of the trainees would leave Akwa Ibom State for Israel in the next one week after undergoing various tests to ascertain their technical capacity needed for the training.

Golen explained that Mimshack is the largest car manufacturing company with 45 years in car production business in Israel, adding that the company will commence car production in Akwa Ibom State using locally sourced and few imported raw materials.

He maintained that the training would equip the artisans to contribute in training others in the factory when they return to the state.

According to him, “We are using cars here to test the artisans in various fields such as tyre alignment, electrical, painting, air-conditioning, upholstery and mechanical works.”

He lauded the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for his immense support to the firm, saying: “The first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom State for Israel to return in the next few months and join in the car production company.

“Cars to be produced here include mini buses, luxury buses and pleasure cars which will be specifically suitable for Nigeria roads.”

Also, the state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Sea, Mr. Emem Almond, said the state government has provided necessary facilities, including finances as part of the counterpart funding for the project.

The commissioner, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, said the government has provided dedicated power line to enhance uninterrupted power supply to the facility among other incentives.