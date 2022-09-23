BINSTER Encourages Women to be Goal-setters to Excel

Esther Akinsola

Be Inspired Nigeria (BINSTER) has encouraged women to be goal-setters so they can be ahead of the pack in whatever they set out to do in life.

The organisation made this call at its 3rd annual conference on the theme, “Woman, You Can Have It All” as seasoned experts featured theoretical and practical lessons in health, personal development and the financial sector.

Addressing the participants who filled the marque to its brim, the CEO and Founder at Masterpiece Resource Development Centre, Mrs Modupe Oyekunle harped on the importance of having a goal and running with it.

She explained: “Life- wheel is a mechanic for identifying the cogent areas of life, planning for it and getting involved in it.”

According to Oyekunle, what is not documented does not exist. “This implies that the principle of writing the vision is a constant.”

She further encouraged the women to see BINSTER as an ecosystem, one that thrives on relationships.

While showing gratitude to God for her journey so far without undermining her effort to ensure God’s vision for her life came to be, the industrialist appealed to the women and participants to take their relationship with God seriously.

Meanwhile, BINSTER conference celebrated women of exceptional character and rewarded individuals who were ready to leap into their financial break. Others were spurred to catch a vision for life, sustain it and stay healthy.

BINSTER is a not-for-profit organisation established for the sole benefit of touching and impacting lives.

Over the years BINSTER has organised laudable charity activities across the country such as; giving no-interest loans worth over N500,000 to small businesses, feed the street kids initiative where they fed over 3,000 kids amongst others.

BINSTER continues to beam as a frontier charity organisation, its indelible mark on the lives of its members and society remains a reference point.