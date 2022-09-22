Shekarau Formally Announces Defection to PDP in Senate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, officially defected on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, a month after he left the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP) for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Shekarau, had on Monday, August 29, 2022, defected along with thousands of his supporters to PDP from NNPP on the grounds of alleged unfair treatment by the party led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the party.

Announcing Shekarau’s defection through a letter, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the Kano Central Senator wished to officially inform his colleagues of the development.

Shekarau, in the letter read by Lawan, said his defection and those of his supporters was to carry out their political aspirations in a party well disposed to them.

After the announcement, PDP senators led by the minority leader, Philip Aduda, and the Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), embraced Shakarau for defecting to their party.