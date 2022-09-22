IGP Orders Prosecution of Prof Abiola, Accomplices for Allegedly Assaulting Policewoman

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, Thursday, strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola, who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist and her domestic staff, notably the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido, and a male suspect presently at large.

A statement by Force Headquarters said Zainab Duke, an Mbaise, Imo State-born activist grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

It said the IGP directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects, who are in police custody as the preliminary investigation showed overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the professor and her domestic staff.

The police chief also tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect was arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the force has no acquaintance with the police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.

“The Inspector-General of Police who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual who claims to be an advocate for human rights could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection”, he said.