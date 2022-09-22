Govs’ Wives, Monarchs, Elumelu, Others Named Patrons of World Peace Organisation

The First Lady of Kwara State and the Founder of Ajike People Support Centre, Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, and her counterpart, First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, have been appointed as the North Central and South West Patrons of the World Peace Organisation (WPO) respectively.

The appointments was conveyed in a letter to mark the International Day of Peace also officially known as World Peace Day, which is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on September 21 devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

The Director-General, Office of the World Peace Organisations’ Committee in Nigeria, Professor Olumuyiwa Babalola, in a statement dedicated the International Day of Peace for peaceful coexistence among the citizens and communities in Nigeria. Also promised that peace would continue to reign in the country through the commitments of the newly appointed public figures as members of the WPO.

According to Babalola, the conferment was based on patriotism, loyalty, commitment shown to peace and development of the Nigerian society and their remarkable contributions at every turn of Nigeria’s history.

Others on the list of honour were: the Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, HRM, Maj. Gen Muhammed Sani Sami (rtd), who was the former military governor of Bauchi and Kebbi States; Alhaji Dr. Najeem Usman Yasin, global vice president of the International Transport Federation (North West Patrons); the Emir of Bauchi, HRM Ridwanu Suleiman Adamu; Hon. Yakubu Dogara (North East Patrons); former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife (South East Patron); and Chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu (South-south Patron).

Professor Babalola declared the day to also strengthen the ideals of peace, through observation of 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The day in Nigeria was slated to take care of some less-privileged people in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, pay hospital bills, and to educate the masses on the importance of peace building processes.

The appointees differently commended the WPO for the effort in Nigeria, most especially in area of ensuring free, fair and non-violent and credible election in Nigeria in the recent time.

They thanked the leadership of WPO and Prof Babalola for the recognition, pledging to do their best to continue promoting peaceful coexistence among the Nigerian peoples.

“The appointment as patrons of the organisation is based on their contributions to peaceful coexistence in the respective states, regions and country and the unanimous decision of the World Peace Organisation management.

“WPO operates to handle any negotiation subjects, especially peace and conflict resolutions, and political issues, to supervise and liberalise world and national peace.

“Recently, WPO supported United Nations’ Resolution demanding Russia end invasion of Ukraine, and it is a specialised intergovernmental organisation that is responsible for peace that deals with global rules and conceived of as a critical sector in peace building processes in a number of capacities,” he stated.

Babalola further urged Nigeria Government at all levels to rally support for the committee to actualise the set objectives in Nigeria.