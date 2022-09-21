  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

UNICEF Urges Journalists to Promote Issues Related to Children

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged practicing journalists in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States to promote issues that will protect and promote children in the states.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Kano, Mr. Rahama Mohammed Farah, disclosed this yesterday during a two-day enhancing capacity workshop for media organised by Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) and supported by UNICEF.

Farah, who was represented by UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mr. Samuel Kalu, said children are facing a lot of challenges, particularly on issues relating to health, education and even the right to survive like everyone else, “which has caused so many negative effects in their lives.”

According to him, “The media is a strong tool to make better change; have a vital role to play and save thousands of lives of children who are suffering from malnutrition, out of schools, early marriage and many other threats.”

He maintained that UNICEF is doing all its best by partnering the media to protect and promote issues relating to children’s survival in better condition.

In her remarks, the Director-General, ARTV, Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director of Programme and Production, Alhaji Yusha’u Hamza, said the workshop was aimed at enhancing the capacity of participants on professional journalism, ethics and principles in reporting children.

She, therefore, commended UNICEF for organising the workshop and reminded the participating journalists of the children mandate on them.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.