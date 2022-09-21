UNICEF Urges Journalists to Promote Issues Related to Children

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged practicing journalists in Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States to promote issues that will protect and promote children in the states.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Kano, Mr. Rahama Mohammed Farah, disclosed this yesterday during a two-day enhancing capacity workshop for media organised by Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) and supported by UNICEF.

Farah, who was represented by UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mr. Samuel Kalu, said children are facing a lot of challenges, particularly on issues relating to health, education and even the right to survive like everyone else, “which has caused so many negative effects in their lives.”

According to him, “The media is a strong tool to make better change; have a vital role to play and save thousands of lives of children who are suffering from malnutrition, out of schools, early marriage and many other threats.”

He maintained that UNICEF is doing all its best by partnering the media to protect and promote issues relating to children’s survival in better condition.

In her remarks, the Director-General, ARTV, Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director of Programme and Production, Alhaji Yusha’u Hamza, said the workshop was aimed at enhancing the capacity of participants on professional journalism, ethics and principles in reporting children.

She, therefore, commended UNICEF for organising the workshop and reminded the participating journalists of the children mandate on them.