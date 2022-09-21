Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Senator Tinubu at 62 Today

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and former First Lady of the state, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 62nd birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Senator Tinubu over the years, has emblazoned her name as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist and a voice of the voiceless.

Tinubu, who was Lagos State First Lady between May 29, 1999, and May 29, 2007, and is currently representing Lagos Central Senatorial District since 2011 in the Senate, will clock 62 years today, Wednesday, September 21.

Sanwo-Olu described the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a great asset to Lagos State and Nigeria, noting that she has contributed immeasurably towards nation-building.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu said, was a strong supporter, reliable partner and pillar of support to her husband, noting that the former first lady through her pet projects, Spelling Bee and the New Era Foundation, became a reference point in women and youth development in the country.

The governor said the three-term senator, has contributed immensely to humanity, governance and the ruling party’s success, growth and development with her laudable programmes and achievements both as former first lady and now as lawmaker.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 62nd birthday, he said.