Otaru of Auchi Hails Obaseki on Revival of 6000mt Edo Fertilizer Factory

The Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki over the revamp of the 60,000mt Edo Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited in Auchi, which he said had boosted economic activity in the state.

The Otaru of Auchi made the submission during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

A statement yesterday explained that the factory was established in the early 2000s, but was abandoned for years until the Obaseki-led administration revived it through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WACOT Limited.

The facility was estimated to create about 500 direct jobs and several other indirect jobs in the community.

Hailing the governor for his developmental strides across the state, the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom commended Obaseki for reviving the fertilizer factory in Auchi which he noted has become an employer of labour for the people of the state.

He said, “Obaseki came on board as Governor of Edo State, and the first thing he did in Auchi was to revive the fertilizer factory that was dead for so many years and he created jobs for the people.

“The fertilizer factory is still working till date and people are working shifts in the company and I am here to thank him for that.”

The governor, on his part, said his government would sustain partnership with the federal government to facilitate the reconstruction of the Benin/Auchi Road to end the sufferings of commuters and open up the area for more economic activities.

He said, “We have assured him that we will continue to work with the federal government to construct the Benin/Auchi Road because that is the spine of the economy of the state. Once it fails, it will affect our people and the economy of the state significantly.

“The Minister of Works has been very proactive on the issue as I received a letter from him requesting the Edo State Government to pay compensation for lands in some areas where they need to get their alignment through.

“We are going to be working on that for a few weeks to make sure that whatever they need to construct that road is provided for them.”