Monarch Unveils New Logo for Jan 5 Opobo Marathon

The Amayanabo of Opobo in Rivers State, His Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V has said that the 5th edition of the annual Opobo Marathon has come to stay in the calendar of events in the Kingdom.

He stated this when he was presented with the new logo of Opobo Marathon by the Team Lead, Iyowuna Cookey at the Secretariat of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

The Treaty King said he was impressed with the organisation of previous marathons and particularly, the presence of athletes from all over the country.

According to him, “the marathon is a well thought event aimed at showcasing Opobo to the world as it will attract many people. It will also give visibility to the Kingdom and identity to the people.

“It will help to arouse the consciousness of our people in exercising as everybody need to exercise. Marathon will test your strength and spirit of sportsmanship,” he noted.

King Jaja promised to offer all necessary support to ensure the success of the marathon,

Speaking earlier, the Team Lead, Iyowuna Cookey informed the King that since its first edition, the Opobo Marathon has continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

He noted that next year’s edition will attract even more participants as athletes across Nigeria have made the Opobo Marathon part of their annual calendar.

He thanked the monarch for his consistent support to the marathon and assured that they would continue to project Opobo Kingdom as one of the major destinations in Nigeria during the festive period

Cookey used the opportunity to call on well meaning Individuals and brands to sponsor or partner the organisers in delivering a top notch event.