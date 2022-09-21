  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Insecurity: Benue to Recruit 10,000 Volunteer Guards

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Benue State Government has set a target to recruit 10,000  persons into the State Community Volunteer Guards.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this yesterday  while speaking at the funeral of his foster father, Elder Joseph Vanger Iyorhon held at St. Athanasius Parish, Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area.

The governor assured the people that his administration remained ever committed to the protection of lives and property.

He explained that the recruitment of 10,000 persons as community volunteer guards is intended to complement the efforts of conventional agencies in providing security to the state.

Ortom said already, 500 personnel have been  recruited and kitted, while 1,000 are undergoing training and will be formally inaugurated in the next few weeks at their passing out parade in Makurdi.

He then encouraged youths in the state to be ready to join the security outfit so that together, they will join hands with the conventional security agencies and defeat the terrorists who have invaded the state.

He said time has come for everyone to be part of the security in the state because as he puts it, the security agencies are overwhelmed.

The governor who attended the funeral in company of his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, described the deceased as a community leader whom he noted was a firm believer in God.

According to the governor, his journey into politics began when the late Elder Iyorhon, identified and encouraged him to contest for the Chairman of Guma Local Government Council.

The Governor acknowledged that he enjoyed unflinching support from the deceased over the years and greatly contributed to his success in politics.

