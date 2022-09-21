FRIENDLY WITH ALGERIA Lookman Arrives Camp, Iheanacho, Uzoho Expected Today

Leicester City’s forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Francis Uzoho of Omonia Nicosia were the only players being expected last night for Jose Peseiro to have the full compliment of the Super Eagles he needs to prosecute the international friendly with Algeria on Tuesday in Oran.

The trio of Ademola Lookman, Godwin Saviour and Adebayo Adeleye joined the 18 players already in camp last night to swell the list to 21.

The arrival of the three players was confirmed on the Super Eagles’ Twitter handle last night.

The coach Jose Peseiro-led Eagles had their first training in Constantine yesterday ahead of the friendly with the Desert Foxes.

With their defeat in the semi final of the 2019 AFCON in Egypt still fresh in the minds of the Super Eagles likely to be captained by Williams Troost-Ekong in the absence of injured Ahmed Musa, Nigeria will be looking for a first win against the Algerians since 2016.

The North Africans have emerged victory against the Eagles in their last three meetings.

Other players already in camp include, Maduka Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kelvin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Wilfred Ndidi, Richard Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyedika, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers and Terem Moffi.