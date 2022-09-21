2023: Kano NNPP Guber Candidate Distances Self from Crowdfunding

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, has distanced himself from a crowdfunding movement said to be initiated to fund his candidacy ahead of 2023 election.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, yesterday in Kano, Yusuf, fondly called Abba Gida-gida by his supporters, said his attention was drawn to a viral video, calming that he consented to the crowdfunding of N1,000 from his supporters to finance his candidature.

Yusuf said he was not aware of the said viral video, describing it as mischievous and deliberate efforts by some mischief makers to tarnish his image and that of the NNPP in the state.

The governorship candidate called on his supporters to disregard the video, claiming that it was the handiwork of “some ill-behaved individuals from the opposition political circle.

“The attention of His Excellency, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate for Kano State, has been drawn to a mischievous video circulating virally in the social media claiming that he consented to a crowdfunding of N1,000 from interested individuals and the members of the public.

“We wish to inform the good people of Kano State, particularly members of our great party, the NNPP, to disregard the content of the video as a mere campaign of calumny orchestrated by some ill-behaved individuals within the opposition political circle.”

Yusuf further stated that he is only aware of a group called Friends of Abba Gida Gida, formed by his associates from various Nigerian universities, other higher institutions, legal professionals and those from the business community to support him in 2023.

“It is worthy to note that Yusuf is aware of the existence of Friends of Abba Gida Gida, as a group of his associates from various Nigerian universities, other higher institutions, legal professionals and those from business community who organised themselves with the sole aim of promoting good governance and democracy in which they found in him a worthy ambassador.

“Thus, by this statement, I wish to make it categorically clear that he has never initiated any fundraising on his 2023 campaign activities which are yet to commence.

“We remained resolute and totally committed to salvaging Kano State from the unfortunate situation which the people of the state found themselves under the present incompetent leadership,” he said.