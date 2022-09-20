NEITI: Nigeria Set for Validation of Transparency Rating in Extractive Industry

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed the country’s readiness for the forthcoming validation of its implementation of the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI).

As a result, NEITI said it was stepping up its mobilisation and sensitisation efforts among the critical stakeholders in the extractive industry and engagement with civil society groups ahead the January 2023 exercise.

Speaking during a civil society engagement on EITI validation in Abuja , NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr Ogbonanya Orji, said the exercise was intended to prepare and sensitise the civil society and the media on their roles in the implementation of the EITI process in the country.

Orji said NEITI had developed a plan of action by reviewing its internal and external processes based on Nigeria’s accomplishments as a leading EITI member country.

“The NEITI management team has undergone training on the new validation model and constituted two separate committees -the Validation Committee and Shadow Validation Committee.

“The validation Committee is made up of the NSWG, with the Secretariat currently providing technical support, while Shadow Validation Committee is expected to critically review progress made by the Validation Committee, identifying gaps and advising on maximizing opportunities,” Orji said.

To ensure adequate preparation and stakeholders’ feedbacks beyond, he said NEITI had since commenced a national sensitisation programme to deepen stakeholders understanding of the EITI process and validation exercise at sub-national level.

“Nigeria through NEITI is therefore ready to showcase outstanding accomplishments which the EITI implementation has made possible in Nigeria’s extractive sector reform,” Orji announced.