Imo Assembly Gets Fourth Speaker in One Term, Incumbent Forced to Resign 

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The Imo State House of Assembly yesterday elected Emeka Nduka (APC Ehime Mbano) as the new Speaker of the Assembly following the forced resignation of Kennedy Ibe (APC Obowo).

Nduka was elected during a closed-door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele), who called for nominations after reading the letter of resignation.

As at the time of filing the report, reasons for the former Speaker’s resignation had not been made open, but reliable sources indicated that his resignation ‘came from above’.

The new Speaker was nominated by the Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC Owerri West), and seconded by Uju Onwudiwe (APC Njaba).

Information has it that Nduka emerged the fourth Speaker of the ninth Assembly following the removal of two previous Speakers and Ibe’s resignation.

Ibe was sworn on as Speaker on November 8, 2021, following the removal of Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo) for reasons ranging from forgery to highhandedness.

It is further recalled that Emeziem took over from Chiji Collins (APC Isiala Mbano) in November 2020 after he was removed for alleged un-parliamentary conduct and gross misconduct.

Chiji, however, appealed to the Assembly to have his impeachment expunged from the legislative records and recorded as resignation, a request which was approved.