Tinubu Appoints Kogi Gov National Youth Coordinator of Campaign Council

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has appointed the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello as the National Youth Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party.

The appointment of Bello was conveyed in a letter personally signed by Tinubu and dated August 8th, 2022.

Tinubu said he was confident that the Kogi Governor would do his best in the new responsibility.

The letter read: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message -driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians. We wish you God’s speed and guidance.”

In his acceptance letter dated September 17th, Bello reaffirmed his willingness and energy to ensure Tinubu’s victory in 2023.

The letter read: “I write to convey my acceptance of the Appointment as National Youth Coordinator of Your Excellency’s Presidential Campaigns, and I thank Your Excellency and the Presidential Campaign Council for entrusting this great responsibility to me.

” Your Excellency is one great Nigerian I know who not only exemplifies but abundantly demonstrates, through transformational leadership and good governance, my own aspirations for a Nigeria that is secure, united and prosperous.

“This appointment is therefore an incredible opportunity to walk alongside Your Excellency and dearn, and I affirm my willingness to deploy all my energies and lawful resources for Your Excellency’s victory, and that of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general election.”