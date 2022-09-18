Shina Peller Celebrates Mother at 75

Time is such an incredible thing. It chronicles the lives we have led and helps us see the scope of the impact we are making. For Lady Silifat Peller, the wife of the renowned magician, Professor Abiola Peller, and mother of notable politician and industrialist, Shina Peller, looking back 75 years is an enjoyable undertaking. And so her son, Senator Peller, did not hold back from getting the true elite of Nigeria’s crème de la crème to celebrate her 75th birthday.

It has been a while since magicians from Nigeria rattled the world. In an old age, Professor Peller brought great acclaim to Nigeria while performing magic arts. A brilliant and daring man, Peller had the assistance of a beautiful young lady, the charming character now reverentially referred to as Alhaja Silifat. Having brought up every single one of their children to be as brilliant as their father, Lady Silifat has what it takes to receive a deluge of praise from other people.

For her 75th birthday, Hon. Peller was unreserved. He made sure to celebrate her in an even bigger way than he ever had. This itself is incredible considering that he always gets monarchs such as Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (the Alaafin of Oyo), Oba Saheed Elegushi (the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom), Oba Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau (the Aseyin of Iseyin), and many others to rejoice with him on her behalf. Which mother would not want such things?

So the days continue to be golden for Lady Silifat. Her children not only bear the success marks of their father but some are on the cusp of exceeding him. Hon. Peller is a fine example with his many conquests in politics and business. Currently, he is the Ayedero of Yorubaland and the Akinrogun of Epe land, chieftaincy titles that others spend their entire lives pursuing.

So, for Lady Silifat to have almost single-handedly raised her children, she is worth celebrating.