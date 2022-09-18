2023: Fulani Community Backs Kwara PDP Guber Candidate

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Fulani community in Kwara South senatorial district under the auspices of All Joint Fulani Political Association at the weekend pledged their support to the aspiration of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the state, Alhaji Shuaibu Abdullahi Yaman and all other candidates of the party so as to win the elections.

The group said the party remains the best option as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has failed and disappointed the people, both in Kwara and the national level.

The group made the declaration at the special prayer organised for all the PDP candidates held at campaign office of Senator Rafiu Ibrahim at Omupo in Ifelodun local government area of the state in a statement.

The statement was signed by its group chairman, Alhaji Abodunrin Aliu Mogaji, Wakili Fulani of Oyun local government, Alhaji Sulaiman Usman and Seriki Bororo of Ojoku, Mallam Turuki Adamun

Present at the prayer session were PDP Kwara South senatorial candidate, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, PDP House of Representative Candidate for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke, and the representative of his counterpart for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero, Hon. Dare Bankole, State House of Assembly Candidates among other PDP elders, stalwarts, women and youth groups.

The group however prayed for the success of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Kwara PDP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, Kwara South Senatorial Candidate, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, House of Representatives Candidates, Hassan Oyeleke, Dare Bankole, state assembly candidates and all the other PDP candidates across Kwara.

The group believes the APC government had done enough to damage the unity, security and economy of the country.

They said that, “With the damage the APC has done to the country, we regret our decision in 2019 to support the party both in Kwara and Nigeria by extension.

“This is why we are declaring our support for the PDP and praying for the success of its candidates in the forthcoming general elections”.

In his remark, the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Yaman appreciated the Fulani community, assured them of inclusiveness, transparent and people oriented government.

Alhaji Yaman was represented at the event by Captain Nasir Muhammed.

Senator Ibrahim in his goodwill message, appreciated the Fulani community for their support and prayer.

He reiterated that the choice of Yaman qas the best for Kwara.

“Our choice of Yaman is for the interest of Kwara and her people”, he added.

The PDP Kwara South senatorial Chairman, Com. Bisi Fakayode also showed gratitude to the entire people of Kwara South for deeming it fit to reject the failed APC and their candidate in the coming elections.

He however assured them of better representation and governance under PDP government.