‘Teachers in Rivers State Unhappy’

In this interview with Blessing Ibunge, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Rivers State Wing, Collins Echikpu, speaks on the challenges of teachers in government-owned primary and secondary schools in the state

How long have you been leading the union and how has the experience been since assumption into office?

I took over the mantle of leadership in December 2, 2021. So, it about eight months now. It is a good thing I am leading the NUT in Rivers, but Rivers State teachers have many complaints because of the way they are being treated by the government. So, it is not an easy task. My position covers both public primary schools and secondary schools in the 23 local government areas of the states. Teachers with the Rivers State Ministry of Education are also part of the state’s chapter of the NUT.

How would you describe the welfare of teachers in Rivers States?

For now, the government is not carrying the teachers along. I will not deny the fact that the government is not owing teachers’ salaries, they built some schools, but concerning the welfare of teachers, it is nothing to write home about. There are no promotions of teachers. The last promotions were done in 2010 and up till now no implementations. From that time till now, no promotion, no increment via payment, so the teachers do not know where they belong to. Also, for many years, there have been no employment of new teachers. Employments were last done in 2013. From 2013 till date, many teachers have retired without replacement. If you go to some schools, I will bet you, go and investigate, in many of the primary schools in remote areas, you will see that some schools with just one or two teachers. I mean Head Master working with just two teachers. Some classes are being joined in Rivers State. In this modern day, you will see primary 1, 2 and 3 in one class and primary 4, 5, and 6 in one class. So, I want to tell you that there is no learning, no proper learning and teaching in some schools in Rivers State. Don’t be deceived, if you go to these township schools like in Port Harcourt, you would think all is well in other schools. It is not.

So, for the welfare of teachers, we are relegated to the background. We need to be promoted; like I tell you, I am one of them. I was promoted last in 2010 to level 13. From that 2010 when that promotion was done till date, it has not been implemented. So, it is across the board. They are still paying me salary of a great level 12. I am not even sure of what they are paying. Those of them that were employed in 2013, till now, ought to have enjoyed two promotions but they are still in one grade level.

That affects the appointment of teachers to other levels because in this our work, before one is promoted principal or vice principal, there are rules that you must get to a certain grade. So, because of lack of promotion, you can see that somebody who is not supposed to head a school is heading a school. Rivers State teachers are not working with happiness and there is no satisfaction. There is nothing to write home about welfare of teachers in the state.

Are you saying that in the past seven years, there has not been employment of new teachers in the state-owned schools?

In primary and secondary schools, the Governor Wike has not made any effort to employ new teachers. He has made efforts in the tertiary institution, as I am talking with you now, employment is ongoing at Rivers State Rivers University Ajuru. It is also going on at Bori Polytechnic, I was told. But in primary and secondary schools, no effort has been made by governor Wike. He made some promises, he said 10,000 teachers would be employed. But up till now, nothing has happened. I believe before he will go, he may employ new teachers but for now, I am not sure of any employment the present government since he came onboard.

What are the implications of none employment of new teachers by the Rivers State Government?

As I earlier said, there is no proper teaching and learning in Rivers State public primary and secondary schools. Some schools are not teaching what you expect them to teach, and you know that in secondary school, specialization takes place. A teacher will teach one subject; if you are qualified to teach English, you teach English. If you are qualified to teach mathematics, you teach mathematics. We don’t have enough teachers for this specialization. There is no proper learning and teaching in some schools in Rivers State because of inadequte teachers. We needed more teachers, even more than 20000 teachers, to ensure quality teaching.

There are some teachers that have also upgraded themselves by getting higher qualifications. Some of them entered service with primary school certificates and they have upgraded themselves by obtaining NCE or first degree. These ones need to be upgraded. They have attended a promotion interviews but their promotions are still hanging.

What is the state of infrastructure in the Rivers State-owned primary and secondary schools across the 23 local governments?

I commended the present government for the infrastructure they are doing in the state but for schools, there are some areas that are lacking. Some schools are nothing to write home about in terms of infrastructure. One of them is State School, Edeoha in Ahoada East Local Government Area. You have seen the very bad one in Sangana Street, Port Harcourt city. Come to Ahoada East, you will see the state schools Edeoha. When it rains, there will be no place for the children to sit and learn. Another one is UPE model in Ahaoda town, the roof has been pulled off by the wind. It is a model school built by the former government, when it rains the children will be packed in one class. This schools need renovation. You see schools like the primary school in Ihugbogo, you need to go there and see, the children are not learning. It is in a very bad state.

Let’s talk about secondary schools. CSS Ihuowo, CSS Ihuaba and then go to Emohua, you will schools like St. Georges Primary school Oduoha, State School Eveku Odegu, State school, Rumuodogo Odegu, Senior Secondary School Oduoha in Emouha. They are all in very bad shapes. Also go to State Schools I, II, III, V Ibaa; Ibaa Girls Secondary school and Community Secondary School, Obelle. They all need renovations. You go to the Kalabari areas, you see so many of the dilapidated crying for renovation. Government needs to pay attention to school and without education there will be no nation. Building flyovers, building this and that is okay but if you don’t build schools, you are nowhere.

How would you describe the conditions of retired teachers in the state for the past seven years?

The retired teachers are suffering. The government will tell you that they are not owing anybody in that sector, later they will say they are owing. Right now, we have come up with some schemes; we have what they call Welfare Scheme in this state; when you retire, you go to your union first and collect money and you can start with that. I cannot tell you much about the retirees but presently their fate is in the hands of God.

How fast do the government process the gratitude of the retiring teachers in the state?

For gratuity, teachers’ own is not kept separate; all retirees’ matters are being handled in one place, so it depends on the system. You cannot process your own as a teacher separately and process somebody who retired from the Ministry of Finance separately. So, all retired civil servants in the state have a single platform. I want to advise that our teachers should be able to know when they are supposed to retire from work. If you know when you’re supposed to retire from work, you begin to push your papers, it will be very fast to get your gratuity. Some teachers will not know when they were supposed to retire until their salaries are stopped and they will be complaining that their salaries have been stopped, not knowing they had been retired. I know when I am supposed to retire; I know when I entered this job, May 1, 1999.

Do you think the present government has done enough in terms of the welfare of the students?

They are also doing what the past government did; they provide books, we enjoy free education in the state. They register the students for exams and WAEC, NECO which the previous administration also did. The only difference between Wike’s government and the previous one is in the area of teachers’ welfare and the schools that are not being renovated. That is where we have problem with them. We pray that the government should make a U-turn to know what they are supposed to do and do the needful for teachers. Promotion is important, implementation of the ones they have promoted long ago is also important. We need it and increments are our expectations. I advise my teachers to keep on praying that one day, the God we serve will deliver us.