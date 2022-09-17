Bugudu Commends NIHOTOUR DG on Culture, Tourism

Justina Uzo

The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu has praised the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa for his effort in organising a successful sport-tourism event – the Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival – which brought people together from different parts of the country and beyond.

He said Kangiwa, who was his Adviser on Tourism before he was appointed NIHOTOUR director general, was able to raise the bar because “he is diligent and a professional.” “Kebbi State now has another strong annual festival apart from the Argungu Fishing Festival,” Bagudu said excitedly.

Like many destinations and businesses, Kebbi Tourism has faced challenges in restarting after COVID-19. While making his speech at the closing ceremony of the 3-day fiesta, which ended last weekend, when over 24 polo players from six teams competing to win Cups, the governor expressed optimism that polo tournament in Argungu would in the next few years rival or even surpass other polo events in the country. Bagudu was also impressed with the roused interest of the locals and tourist receipts.

He urged Nigerians to show greater resilience towards promoting national unity to end insecurity and achieve lasting peace in the country.

The governor said if the people were bonded by unity on a genuine cause, even where pockets of insecurity exists, evil would surely be defeated.

Bagudu said: “Today is a manifestation of bravery and resilience. That we are here thinking this is a small event underlies or misrepresents the bravery and resilience of our people. Because in a country or a world where turbulence is being witnessed everywhere, for us once more to show resilience that we are able to organise events like this, which brings people together from all parts of the country, and even outside the country to celebrate, shows that we are not intimidated or afraid. Even in spite of pockets of insecurity, we will defeat the evil.

“The organisers of this event, the Emir of Argungu, people of Argungu, I am saying that we can defeat evil. We will go to our farms, we will go out to our fishing grounds, we will graze our animals and enjoy our festivals.”

After a long wait for the much loved Argungu fishing festival, tourists found a good reason to visit Argungu emirate.

Many said the polo tournament was timely. The last major festival was easily 2020 Argungu Fishing Festival. The cultural fiesta is gone, but memory still lingers.

Kebbi Tourism had showcased what makes the destination tick, including Argungu fishing competition and Argungu Auto Rally. It didn’t only open Kebbi Tourism, tourist arrivals also rose. As you may know tourism improves the lives of the local people. Dignitaries from around the country were in Argungu at the time. President Muhammadu Buhari also visited Argungu with his high- profile entourage. It was gathered that benefits had started to trickle in to the tourism stakeholders in Kebbi.

Sadly, the pandemic came and impacted negatively on travel and tourism just like other businesses.

A visitor from Abuja who simply introduced himself as Olusegun said The Nura Sani Kangiwa Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival was worth it. “I enjoyed the festival. You know I had looked forward to seeing the fishing competition but it wasn’t part of the package. The polo tournament and night life in Argungu were good,” he noted. Adding: I like that part of the North (Kebbi). They have an impressive culture.”

An entertainer known as Argungu said she was happy to perform her art after a long time. She was in high spirits as visitors were seen having photo opportunity with her. All she could tell this reporter is, “everything is good” (in Hausa Language).

The event featured scintillating cultural displays, drumming and exciting magical displays. Music and dance spiced up the event. Corporate organisations like Fan Milk added flavour to the festival. The state is expected to attract potential investors using tourism.

The Kebbi State government had earlier assured that it would create an atmosphere conducive enough to promote long term investment especially in the tourism sub-sector.

No wonder, Bagudu enjoined other individuals to do their best in contributing to the growth of the state in whatever capacity they can as the NIHOTOUR DG is doing.

The Governor also lauded the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Ismaila Mera for his support, stressing that Argungu had blossomed in sports and culture due to the support of the Emir.

At the end of the polo tournament, NSK Farms Polo Team won the tournament.

Bagudu jokingly said he would also grace the next edition of the tournament in 2023 as “a former governor” when he would have handed over to his successor.

Apart from the popular fishing competition, the Abdullah Fodio Tomb at Gwandu, Kanta Museum at Argungu, Yauri Boat Regatta, Uhola Festival in Zuru, Old Ruins of queen Amina càmp, Girmace, Shrines in Zuru, Karishin Settlement in Sakaba, massive rice fields and pyramids across the state, are tourist attractions in Kebbi State.

Argungu is about an hour’s drive from Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.