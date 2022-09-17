ADC Expels Kachikwu, Seven State Chairmen

•It’s antics of a sinking man, Says caretaker chair, Akwashiki

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) shows no sign of abating following the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu from the party.

Also expelled from the party were seven state ADC Chairmen including: Mr. Kennedy Odion (Edo State); Kingsley Oggah (Kogi State); Bello Isiyaku (Sokoto State), Kabiru Hussaini (Jigawa State),Clement Ehigiator (FCT); Musa Hassan (Niger State), and Alaka Godwin (Nasarawa State);

But in a swift reaction, the interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Patricia Akwashiki described the action of the erstwhile chairman, Nwosu, as the antics of a sinking man clutching at straws.

Recall that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ADC, of which the state chairmen are members had recently constituted an eight-man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party following the expiration of Nwosu-led exco.

The appointed caretaker committee was chaired by Akwashiki, who is the current chairman of the Board of Trustees, while Hon. Kennedy Odion was to act as Secretary.

Other members of the new interim national leadership of the ADC include, Ms. Angela Johnson, Prof. Kabiru Dangogo, Manzo Ibrahim, Hon. Lesanmi Omolayo, Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga and Barr. Emma Dibia as legal Adviser.

But in a counter move, the Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) suspended 17 state chairmen and some other members of the party for constituting an interim caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

However, the embattled National Chairman of the party in a statement issued Saturday said Kachikwu was expelled for anti party activities and violation of the parties constitution.

Nwosu who had been fighting tooth and nail to hang on to the leadership of the party after 17 years said the seven-man panel constituted by the party’s NWC sat for six days and submitted its report on Thursday.

He explained that the NWC of the party met on Friday to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the panel with modification.

Nwosu stated: “The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution amongst others leveled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022.

“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation leveled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu & others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the panel with modification.”

Nwosu stressed that with this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and determined to move into reckoning across the country.

He noted that NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election, while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC.

The Nwosu-led exco was however silent on whether the presidential candidate of the party would be replaced or not for the party to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However, Akwashiki has dismissed the purported expulsion of the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections and seven ADC State Chairmen by the immediate past National Chairman of the party.

She insisted that the ADC would not be distracted by the actions of Nwosu and his hirelings now masquerading as genuine officers of the party.

Akwashiki called on members of the party and indeed Nigerians to ignore the diversionary, divisive and destabilization activities of Nwosu who she said was presently lamenting over spilt milk like a whipped child.

She said: “Nwosu is the former chairman whose tenure has elapsed who now seeks to pull the party down because he failed in his bid to extend his tenure after 17 years as party chairman.

“All expulsions and suspensions from Nwosu and his cabal are merely diversionary and a face saving measure as he faces investigation for fraud, forgery and impersonation by the Nigeria Police.”

To this end, Akwashiki called on the general public to ignore any statements emanating from Nwosu or any member of the former National Working Committee.

The Interim chairman said the embattled Nwosu had approached the court to challenge his removal, adding that he should wait for the court ruling and “stop making a fool of himself.”

Akwashiki reiterated that ADC was not for sale and won’t enter into any alliance, so buyer beware!”

She added: “Anything that has a beginning must have an end. Nwosu had been chairman of our great party for 17 years and we thank him for the services he has rendered.

“Now he is no more due to the need to reorganize the party and put her on a sound footing to win elections.

“To continue to arrogate power and clothe himself with borrowed robes amounts to impersonation which can only emanate from grand delusion.

“The ADC has moved on. Nwosu had better wake up to reality. The constitution of the party is supreme and there is no provision therein for a life national chairman.”