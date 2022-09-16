THISDAY Features Editor Wins NMCA Award of Excellence

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Group Features Editor of THISDAY Newspaper, Mrs. Chiemelie Ezeobi, has emerged winner of the National Media Community Award as Outstanding Journalist of the Year.

She clinched the award at the 2022 edition of the National Media Community Award (NMCA) held in Ogba, Lagos State for her knack in reporting the security beat.

This, according to the organisers, is sequel to her vast and immense media contribution to the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians and expatriates alike, coupled with her close affinity with the country’s security apparatus.

The National Media Community annual awards is a platform which promotes media excellence and ensures that media professionals not only go around celebrating others but also celebrate themselves.

The Founder of the award, Joshua Uloko told newsmen that the award aims to celebrate excellence in the media industry.

He emphasised that is a way of appreciating the restless and unrelenting efforts of Nigeria pen pushers.

According to Uloko, through dint of hard-work and dedication to duty, Ezeobi has over the decade been consistent in crime reporting in the country.

As stated in the letter of notification, they observed and critically followed her uncommon writing prowess and ability to disseminate genuine and thoroughly investigated stories through her media platform.

“We, hereby, use this opportunity to appreciate your magnificent effort. This is because we know that your write-ups and story ideas are geared towards intellectually assisting security agencies in Nigeria in combating crimes and criminats out of the shores of the country,” the letter of notification read in part.

The NMCA is organised by Media Community Network in conjunction with Daily Pride Communications, publisher of City Pride Achievers’ Magazine and Crime Bursters International Magazine.





Also celebrated at the awards ceremony were Politics Today host, Seun Okinbaloye; veteran media professionals like Publisher of City People magazine, Dr. Seye Kehinde; and Publisher/Chairman of THISDAY Newspaper/ Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, among others.