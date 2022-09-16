SAHCO, Afolabi Win ATQ Awards

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has won Aviation Cargo Investment Award.

The award was presented to SAHCO by African Travel Quarterly (ATQ) Magazine in recognition of SAHCO’s contribution to the growth of the Aviacargo industry in Nigeria through the construction of the biggest ultra-modern Custom bonded cargo warehouse thereby facilitating Cargo Business in the country.

In addition, the Chairman of SAHCO and SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, was also awarded Aviacargo Personality of the year during the event.

The award is in recognition of Afolabi’s investment in Ports, Hospitality, Aviation and Maritime in Nigeria and his exemplary leadership qualities. Taiwo who was represented by the Managing Director/ CEO of SAHCO, said he was quite humbled by the award and he emphasized that he will continue to contribute his quota through the SIFAX Group to ensure that SIFAX Group continues to raise the bar where excellence is expected.

Speaking during the award presentation at the CHINET22 Aviation and Cargo Conference in Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Publisher/Organizer of the event, Ikechi Uko praised SAHCO for building and maintaining the biggest and the best cargo warehouse in Nigeria thereby promoting both import and export through the facility while rendering topnotch Ground Handling services in accordance to international standards.

While accepting the awards, the Managing Director/CEO, Basil Agboarumi said SAHCO is consistently committed to delivering quality services even in the face of challenges, he thanked the event Organizer and Management of ATQ Quarterly for recognizing SAHCO and the Chairman’s significant investments and contributions to the Nigerian economy.

He promised that SAHCO would continue to invest in modern facilities to ensure speedy, safe and efficient services to provide quality Ground Handling Services consistently to clients across all the commercial airports in Nigeria.

He went on to emphasize that SAHCO is the only Ground Handling Company in Nigeria that owns Cool Dollies which are used to convey temperature sensitive shipment from the aircraft to the Cold Rooms or Freezers in the Warehouse, where the Cold Rooms and Freezers are equipped with Data Loggers that are used to ensure that there is no drop in temperature to avoid denaturing of the contents.