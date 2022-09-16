Oyo Kicks against Return of Road Transport Workers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The leadership of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State has raised the alarm that members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are making plans to resume operations and return to the parks in the state.

The Chairman, Disciplinary Committee of the agency, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi (aka Auxiliary), while speaking with journalists in Ibadan yesterday, said electing new executives for a proscribed union is an illegality, stating that the NURTW members should not disrupt the peace in the state presently.

The National President of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeeen Baruwa, had last Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated an 18-man committee headed by Alhaji Abideen Olajide (aka Ejiogbe) to ensure the unification of all members of the union, including the aggrieved members.

Lamidi, while insisting that the PMS was legitimately constituted by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, after the proscription of the NURTW, noted that the agency remained the only body saddled with the responsibility of running the management of the park system in the state till date.

According to him, “The PMS is a body of responsible and law-abiding individuals committed to maintaining peace and order, and a breach of peace would hinder its activities. We hereby call on the police and other security operatives in Oyo State to be at alert and ensure that the proscribed NURTW members are put in check and brought to book anyone found or caught in the act before they resort to preventable actions that may alter the peace and quietude enjoyed by all in the state.

“We are using this medium to inform the public that the proscribed NURTW body is making plans to resume operations and return to our parks and garages; this is coming after reports that the banned NURTW has elected a new union chairman.

“The PMS was legitimately constituted by the Governor of Oyo State, Makinde, after the proscription of the NURTW, and it remains the only body saddled with the responsibility of running the management of the park system till date.

“The PMS is a body of responsible and law-abiding individuals committed to maintaining peace and order and a breach of peace would hinder its activities.”