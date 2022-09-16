Islamic Movement Set to Stage Annual Arbaeen Procession in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Islamic Movement under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is set to commence its annual Arbaeen procession in Kano State and other places around the country.

The Arbaeen is an annual religious practice conducted on every 20th day of the month of Safar, the second month of the Islamic calendar.

The practice was introduced to mark the 40th day of the murder of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

He was killed on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar, 61 AH.

The Movement, in a press conference, held in Kano State yesterday, said it had concluded arrangements to commence the procession next Saturday in Kano.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Kano on the preparations of the event, Dr. Dauda Nalado, on behalf of the Movement, said they are doing the practice in order to mourn the death of Imam Hussein, who struggled hard to liberate Muslims from tyranny.

According to him, “He fought stooges of the tyrants bravely and valiantly. Just before his martyrdom, he had witnessed maltreatment of female members of his family, the family of the greatest of all prophets.

“He made all these sacrifices to protect humanity from tyrants, tyranny, injustice and oppression.”

Nalado pointed out that the group would never surrender to injustice, tyranny, oppression and oppressors in the country.

He said as law-abiding members of the society, the group would hold the event peacefully without breaking any law and order.

He then added that this year’s peaceful

procession is expected to witness a large turnout of its members in order to show love for Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, who had regained his freedom.