Fidelity Bank Splashes Millions on 80 Loyal Customers

Kayode Tokede

A total of 80 customers of Fidelity Bank Plc won N1 million each at the cash presentation of the bank’s Get Alert in Million (GAM) season 5 promo (GAIM 5) and rewarded others with various sums of money.

Speaking that the Grand Prize Presentation Ceremony of the GAIM Season 5 Promo in Lagos yesterday, Promo Chairperson & Executive Director, Lagos & South-West, Fidelity Bank, Dr Ken Opara, disclosed that the bank rewarded 1,880 customers with various sums of money comprising 1,800 customers that have won N10,000 each in 36 weekly consolation draws and 80 customers who have won N1million each in eight monthly draws.

He noted that the event marks the fulfillment of the promise the bank made last November when it commenced the journey of rewarding customers for maintaining a healthy savings habit with N125million in cash prizes.

The bank at the event presented cash prizes to 13 winners that emerged in the grand and final monthly draws held last week.

According to him, “While we have improved the lifestyle of our customers through the GAIM 5 promo, we are also happy that we are contributing to the Central Bank’s objective of deepening financial inclusion in the country.

“For instance, we have heard stories of people who have opened Fidelity Bank accounts just for an opportunity to win in the promo.

“As we present the winners of the grand and final monthly draws with their cash prizes today, I would like to advise that they make good use of the money. As a partner in their progress, we have set up SME desks in our branches to provide advisory on how to utilize their money judiciously.

The Divisional head, product development, Fidelity bank, Mr. Osita Ede explained that the bank customer has to save a minimum of N2,000 only and activate a virtual or physical debit card to get a ticket in the promo.