Stakeholders Brainstorm on Food Security, Economic Development in Nigeria

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of activities for the 45th sessions of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development, stakeholders in the Agriculture Sector have converged in Jos, the Plateau State capital to brainstorm, strengthen agricultural value chains to ensure food security and economic development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event holding at Langfield Leisure Park, Rayfield Jos, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agricultural Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, who declared the technical session open, said that the focus of the session is on fine-tuning, developing and improving the commodity value chain development process.

Represented by Director Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services, Mr Shehu Bello, Umakhihe said the value chain approach to developing Agriculture was intensified during the Agricultural Transformation 2011-2015.

He said, “The present administration had sustained and enhanced it via the successive frameworks of the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) 2016 – 2020 and the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) 2022-2027. The ministry through the launch of NATIP has demonstrated commitment of the sector to address all conceivable challenges besetting the sector with a focus on strengthening and developing agricultural value chain.

“The foundation to achieving the desired success is the commitment to the provision of incentives to increase the output and quality of agricultural commodities to meet and surpass national requirements. It is ultimately to achieve a diversified economic base with agriculture leading the way for the non-oil sectors of the economy.”

He said that it contributed enormously to food security, increased productivity and efficiency, engenders diversification, generates higher incomes and reduces post-harvest losses and above all generated employment opportunities.

While speaking, Commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Dr. Hosea Finangwai urged the Council to proffer a permanent solution to potato blight, a disease ravaging Irish potatoes in the state, adding that the disease caused monumental financial losses to farmers in the state this year.