  • Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Police Operatives Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers in Kwara

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have killed two suspected kidnappers during a gun duel after they have kidnapped two persons at Shao town in Moro local government area of the state.

Already, the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the state police commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, yesterday stated that, the incident has helped the operatives to rescue two persons that were  allegedly kidnapped by the deceased.

The statement said:”Recall that on  13/9/22 at about 2320hrs a kidnapping incident occurred in Shao, Kwara State, one Afusat Lawal ‘F’ and her son one  Taofeek Lawal ‘M’ were abducted and whisked  away.

“Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public, that the victims have been rescued after an intensive and painstaking search and rescue operation by the Command’s Tactical teams,  supported by vigilance and hunters.

“The kidnappers were accosted in the bush while  sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims, they opened fire on the operatives immediately they were sighted by the  kidnappers. 

“During  exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers that suffered gunshot injuries  were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Consequently, their corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy”.

The statement added: “Exhibit recovered from the kidnappers includes one Honda Accord Saloon car with Reg. Number LAGOS GJ 52 LSR,  one single barrel gun and an unspecified amount of money.

“Effort is still being intensified to get other fleeing members of the gang arrested for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the rescued victims have reunited with their family after being certified medically stable.

