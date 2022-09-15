NCDMB Trains, Empowers 1,000 Youths in GSM Repair, Computer Software Devt

Bassey Inyang in Calabar



The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has trained 1,000 youths from the three senatorial districts in Cross River State on computer repair and software development.

The youths were also empowered with starter packs to use the new skills they have learned in plying their various trades.

Speaking in Calabar yesterday, at the closing session of the three weeks training, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, said aside providing training for the young men and women, they were equipped with end-to-end entrepreneurial facilities which included starter packs, shops, stipends, among others, to enable them contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy.

“This is the sixth graduation ceremony by NCMBD which has taken place in Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Cross River and Bauchi where 4000 youths have so far been trained and provided the needed skills to help them become entrepreneurs,” Wabote said.

Wabote said the NCMDB was mandated to provide youths with high impact software in development, oil and gas, agriculture, and technological skills that would help engage them in future meaningful endeavours

Urging the youths to take the trainings they have received seriously, Wabote said, “If 10 per cent of beneficiaries of this programme become successful, we would be satisfied because that number can make impact on the society and can move Nigeria forward.”

Speaking at the event, the member representing Obanlikwu/Obudu/Bekwara Federal Constituency and Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on NCMDB, Hon. Legor Idagbo said the organisers ensured that the selection of youths for the training had nothing to do with partisanship, noting that youths from every part of the state were offered the opportunity to participate in the training.

The lawmaker disclosed that each of the trainees would be given N125,000 stipends, a furnished shop, and a laptop to practice their vocation.

Idagbo charged them to make effective use of the knowledge, and the empowerment facilities they have received.

“As Chairman of Local Content in the House of Representatives, I brought this training to my constituency some months back and saw the benefits therefrom, which is why I thought it wise to expand it to the entire state to better the lot of more youths”, Idagbo said.

The State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu who represented Governor Ben Ayade, declared that the state government would grant youths that benefited from the training three years tax exemption to operate their businesses.

Esu also promised that the state government would provide the necessary support to those of them that would like to access loans from the Bank of Industry.

“We want to advice you because in the past we had seen experiences like this, and some youths began by selling off their starter packs. But, you should use what is given you to become entrepreneurs and change your life for better”, Esu said.