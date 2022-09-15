International Breweries Holds RBS Training in Lagos



Kayode Tokede



International Breweries Plc has taken its Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) training campaign to key Local Government Areas in Lagos State.

The Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) is an intervention by International Breweries to address the harmful use of alcohol through the various channels and features of the sales environments such as staff, management, and consumer behaviours. The initiative seeks to prevent binge drinking, drunk driving, and sales of alcohol to minors and pregnant women among other harmful use of alcohol.



The RBS initiative, which was flagged off at Zara Garden Event Centre at Ibeju Lekki had in attendance owners and managers of hotels, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses where beer and other alcoholic beverages are served.



The participating Local Government Areas include Ibeju Lekki LGA, Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Surulere LGA, Eti-Osa LGA, and Kosofe LGA among other key LGAs will benefit from the project implementation which involves conducting baseline surveys and training on RBS activities. Scenario simulation of bartender-customer relations will be deployed by the expert trainers to enable participants to fully internalise the essence of the training.



According to the facilitator, Responsible Beverage Service Training for Owners and Servers of IBPLC Sales Outlets, Bunmi Olatunde, “Responsible Beverage Service is an initiative of International Breweries Plc aimed at preventing the harmful use of alcohol in the sales environment. The discussions have been very interactive and honest. Many operators say they gained new knowledge and insight into their role in enabling safer drinking habits and enforcing “alcohol rules” such as the age of minors to refuse alcohol service, and their responsibility not to serve or offer alcohol to pregnant women.”