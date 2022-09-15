  • Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Buhari Felicitates Veteran Journalist, Najeem Jimoh, at 70

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated renowned journalist and Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Alhaji Najeem Jimoh, as he marks his 70th birthday anniversary on September 14, 2022.

The President, in a release issued Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, hailed a sterling career which has spanned over four decades, beginning from the days of the WNTV and WNBS. Jimoh was later to move to the Daily Times and later the Punch Newspapers, which he edited in the 1980s. 

He also served briefly as Group Associate Director of THISDAY and the publisher of The Hammer Newspapers in the 1990s.

President Buhari urged the Vice Chairman, The Point Newspapers and Executive Vice Chairman of Citizen FM 93.7, Abuja, to continue sharing knowledge and skill with the younger generation of journalists, so they can value ethics and professionalism, like the celebrant.

The President equally shared the joy of the day with Jimoh’s family, friends, associates, and the media fraternity.

 He wished the alumnus of the University of Lagos and a one-time Secretary-General of the institution’s Students Union longer life in good health, and greater service to God and mankind.

