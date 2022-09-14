Three Killed, Houses, Vehicles Burnt in Ogun Obaship Tussle

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed in Agosasa community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, as Obaship tussle hit the town.

The community had been under tension over who will become the next monarch, after the demise of the first Oja of Agosasa, Oba James Elegbede, in February 2022.

It was gathered that the Obaship tussle got to its climax last Sunday when the youths of Agosasa took to the streets to warn against the installation of an unpopular candidate as the next Oja.

A source said the youths of Agosasa are against the steps being taken by a socialite and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Akeem Adigun, to install a king.

He said: “Last Sunday, about five persons were reportedly injured and taken to hospital when the face-off started.

“The intervention of soldiers, policemen and traditionalists helped to stop the crisis last Sunday evening. I could not pass through the town while going home,” an Ipokia resident told THISDAY

The source said situation got out of hand last Monday with the murder of one Nafiu Amosun, who was said to be the closest ally to the candidate being supported by the youths of Agosasa.

“The angry youths alleged that the said Nafiu Amosun was shot dead near the Afa river by the other faction and this triggered the current chaos in the community.

“As of last Monday evening, houses and vehicles belonging to Akeem Adigun, a former council chairman and appointee of the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Isiaka Aderounmu, and others have been set on fire by some angry youths.

“Also, two more persons were said to have been killed, making a total of three lives lost in the melee.

“At the moment, Agosasa is like a ghost town with heavy presence of soldiers and policemen. Residents are indoors as those who could flee are already on their ways out of the town. Some are running away through the forest. It is getting out of hand,” another source stated.

It was gathered that chiefs and elders of the town are also on the run over fear that their houses might be razed.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying one person was confirmed to have been shot dead to the best of his knowledge.

According to him, “The incident in Agosasa is an Obaship tussle. Unfortunately, one person was shot dead. We learnt that some houses and vehicles were razed. But our men are on ground. The operation is being led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations. Normalcy has been restored and our men are on ground to forestall further escalation of the crisis.”

The police spokesman disclosed that some arrests have been made, but he refused to give further details about those arrested.

Oyeyemi warned that people should not take laws into their hands for any reason, stating that the Obaship tussle should have been left for the court to address, as he said: “We don’t need to shed blood because of Obaship titles.

“If everyone in the town had been killed before the installation, who will whoever emerges the king rule over? It doesn’t worth it. Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of anybody. We should learn how to address issues legally instead of toeing the path of violence. It doesn’t pay anybody.”