  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

Police Service Commission Chair, Musiliu Smith, Resigns 

Breaking | 18 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Embattled Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, Wednesday resigned his appointment.

THISDAY gathered that Smith resigned his appointment on health grounds.

Another account said the board of the commission demanded his resignation and he accepted.

However, Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, told THISDAY that the retired  Inspector-General of Police resigned his appointment on health grounds.

“Yes, I can confirm that he has resigned. He resigned on medical grounds and the president has accepted his resignation”, he said.

Workers of the commission Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence on Smith.

The workers alleged that he connived with the leadership of the Nigeria Police to usurp the constitutional powers of the commission.

The workers are currently on strike.

