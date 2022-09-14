Latest Headlines
Chelsea Offer Too Big to Turn Down, Says Potter
UEFA Bans British Clubs from Rendition of ‘God Save the Queen’ Anthem
BOWFT: Edo Queens, Nasarawa FC, Robo FC Delta Queens Seek Final Berth Today
Lewandowski Wasteful as Bayern Beat Barca in Germany
Missed chances by Robert Lewandowski on his return to Bayern Munich proved costly as his Barcelona side lost 2-0 in Germany.
Outplayed in the first half, Bayern blew their Spanish opponents away after the break with goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane.
Hernandez headed in at the near post after 50 minutes, before Sane clipped home to seal the win shortly after.
Lewandowski spurned a number of clear openings in an entertaining match.
Elsewhere, Joel Matip’s late header gave Liverpool their first Champions League win this season with a dramatic 2-1 victory against Ajax at Anfield.
Manager Jurgen Klopp demanded a reaction to the “horror show” of the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in their opening Group A game and this was certainly a vast improvement.
Liverpool created plenty of openings and were deservedly ahead after 17 minutes when Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota’s pass.
RESULTS
V’Plzen 0-2 Inter Milan
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax
Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico
FC Porto 0-4 Club Brugge
B’Munich 2-0 Barcelona
Sporting 2-0 Tottenham
Marseille 0-1 E’Frankfurt
TODAY
Rangers v Napoli
AC Milan v D’Zagreb
Chelsea v Salzburg
Shakhtar v Celtic
R’Madrid v RB Leipzig
Copenhagen v Sevilla
Man City v Dortmund
Juventus v Benfica
M’Haifa v PSG