Lewandowski Wasteful as Bayern Beat Barca in Germany

Missed chances by Robert Lewandowski on his return to Bayern Munich proved costly as his Barcelona side lost 2-0 in Germany.

Outplayed in the first half, Bayern blew their Spanish opponents away after the break with goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane.

Hernandez headed in at the near post after 50 minutes, before Sane clipped home to seal the win shortly after.

Lewandowski spurned a number of clear openings in an entertaining match.

Elsewhere, Joel Matip’s late header gave Liverpool their first Champions League win this season with a dramatic 2-1 victory against Ajax at Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp demanded a reaction to the “horror show” of the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli in their opening Group A game and this was certainly a vast improvement.

Liverpool created plenty of openings and were deservedly ahead after 17 minutes when Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota’s pass.

RESULTS

V’Plzen 0-2 Inter Milan

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico 

FC Porto 0-4 Club Brugge

B’Munich 2-0 Barcelona 

Sporting 2-0 Tottenham 

Marseille 0-1 E’Frankfurt

TODAY

Rangers v Napoli

AC Milan v D’Zagreb

Chelsea v  Salzburg 

Shakhtar v Celtic

R’Madrid v RB Leipzig 

Copenhagen v  Sevilla

Man City v Dortmund 

Juventus v Benfica

M’Haifa v PSG

