Niger Gov, NUJ, Others Congratulate Etsu Nupe at 70

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers has celebrated his 70th birthday and 19th year on the throne, as a foremost traditional rulers in the state and Nigeria.

Prominent Nigerians, including the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), politicians and traditional title holders have been eulogising the monarch, who they described as a peace maker and bridge builder.

Governor Bello, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, acknowledged the role the Etsu Nupe has played in uniting the people of the state despite its diversity.

He described the celebrant as “true, loving, courageous, peaceful leader, whose immense contributions to the unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the society are reckoned with in the state, Nigeria and beyond.

“The reign of the Etsu Nupe in the last 19 years has brought about harmonious coexistence, and promoted the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe Kingdom. You are no doubt a gift to the society.

“I celebrate you and all that you represent on the throne. May your reign be long.”

Also, in a congratulatory message, the state Council of the NUJ said the Etsu Nupe “is a father to all, and a lover of journalists and the journalism profession.”

In the message signed on behalf of the state Chairman of the NUJ, Abu Nmodu, by the Council Secretary, Usman Chiji, the union said the monarch “in the last 19 years has made Nupe land to witness monumental growth and development, especially in the areas of education, agriculture, health, culture as well as tolerance and understanding among themselves and their neighbours.”

Nmodu added that: “One of the unprecedented achievement of his Royal Highness is the introduction of annual Nupe day during which sons and daughters of Nupe land across the globe gather to display and expose the rich cultural potential in the land thereby enhancing socio-economic development of the areas.”

The union prayed to Allah to grant Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar more fruitful years in sound health, wisdom and economic prosperity before also pledging the support and cooperation of the union to the traditional ruler.

Similarly, the Jikadan Labarin Nupe, Alhaji Baba Busu, described the Etsu Nupe, Abubakar, as “a beacon of hope for the downtrodden in Bida Emirate, Niger State and Nigeria in general.”

The monarch, Abubakar, a retired Nigeria Army General, is the 13th Etsu Nupe after succeeding his predecessor, Alhaji Umaru Sanda-Ndayako on Septenber 11, 2003.

He was born on September 12, 1952, in Bida, Niger State, and hails from one of the Ruling Houses of Bida Emirate, Etsu Usman Zaki House.