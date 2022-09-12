Ubah Escapes Assassins’ Bullets, Security Aides, Others Killed in Deadly Attack



David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassin, yesterday, attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State, killing an unconfirmed number of policemen and other aides of the senator.

A source said the unidentified gunmen attacked Ubah’s convoy, while returning from a function at his hometown, and the police operatives on the convoy immediately responded.



Unfortunately, about six policemen on the convoy, according to the source, were gunned down by the non-state actors, including his media aides and others.

The source suspected that the gunmen might have been trailing the senator, but there was no evidence to confirm his position. He, however, noted that the senator and a friend, who was with him, escaped from his bulletproof SUV, during the attack.



Ofuji, a friend to the person with Ubah, wrote on the social media: “Guys, join me to thank God for sparing the life of my dear brother an d friend, Vin Onyeka. He was sitting beside Senator Ifeanyi Uba, in the same car when the incident happened and only God and the help of their bulletproof car saved them.

“I just spoke to him and the senator now and they are in a safe place but in low spirit. Kindly put them in your prayers as a lot of close loved ones were lost. Which way Nigeria?”



Another source hinted that, the gunmen didn’t look like people, who accidentally attacked the senator’s convoy, rather, they seemed prepared and knew their target, and were adequately armed for the operation.

“We were all at the Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu junction, and there was nothing like danger around, until the convoy came along. Some people said the men were lurking around, and from all indication, they were receiving information about their target.



“It was when the convoy came along, at the busy junction that they opened fire on it,” the source said, suspecting that the senator might have sustained injury from the attack as he struggled to get out of his car while the shooting went on.

“He was only saved because he was riding in a bullet proof car, and after a long shooting, he now came out of the car. We suspect that he may have been injured,” the source said.



A social media user, Iyke Orji, who claimed to have link to the senator said, “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by Hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t an impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in numbers and they were attacked. All their arms were collected. The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in numbers.”



But another source, who pleaded anonymity, said six policemen were killed in the attack.

THISDAY could not reach Ubah for confirmation as his line remained busy all through, and calls to his phone were not answered.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, however, confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.



“Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored,” he said.

He promised to brief journalists on the findings of the command as soon as possible.

Ubah is the senator representing Anambra South on the platform of Young Peoples Party (YPP) and is also seeking reelection.